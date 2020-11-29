UP: 1st Case Under Anti-Conversion Law Filed, Accused Absconding

The Uttar Pradesh Police have lodged their first case at the Deorania police station in the district under the anti-conversion law recently passed by the Yogi government based on the complaint of a 20-year-old woman’s father in Bareilly. The case has been filed against a 22-year old college student, Owais Ahmed, on Saturday, 28 November, under Section 3/5 of the Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act along with Sections 504 (breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. SP (Rural) Bareilly Sansar Singh told The Logical Indian that, "The accused has been booked under 504, 506 IPC and Section 3/5 of the new anti-conversion law for trying to forcibly convert a girl to Islam."

Woman’s Family Alleges Harassment By Accused

Awanish Kumar Awasthi, the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), told Times of India that the young woman’s father, Tikaram, is a resident of Sharif Nagar and he accused the youth, Ahmed of converting the young woman through “allurement, by allegedly forcing the young woman to change her religion after their inter-faith marriage. The woman’s family alleged that Ahmed frequently visited their family home and threatened members with dire consequences, reported Times Of India.

"Owais was giving threats to the family because of their opposition to conversion," the father said to The Logical Indian. Additional SP Sansaar Singh told Times Of India that, “Accused Owais Ahmad is a resident of Shareefnagar locality in Deorania. He had been forcing the girl, who is married, to change her religion and start living with him. Since this act was not updated in the computer database, so we had to manually add it to the database. The accused is a college student and pursuing post-graduation. We have deployed teams to nab him and force has been deployed outside complainant's house for security." The suspect is allegedly absconding since the report has been filed.

<a href="https://www.thequint.com/news/politics/love-jihad-up-governor-promulgates-unlawful-conversion-ordinance">The Uttar Pradesh Governor</a> on Saturday, 28 November, promulgated the controversial UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020, that ostensibly deals with ‘unlawful conversions’ to tackle what several states have called ‘love jihad’. The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet had cleared the ordinance on 24 November.

The ordinance had proposed for a jail term of 1-5 years with a Rs 15,000 penalty for forceful religious conversion. For conversions of minors & women of SC/SC community, there will be jail term of 3-10 years with Rs 25,000 penalty.