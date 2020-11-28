Love Jihad: UP Governor Promulgates Unlawful Conversion Ordinance

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet had cleared the ordinance on 24 November.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government on 24 November passed a new ordinance to tackle ‘love jihad’. | (Photo: The Quint)

The Uttar Pradesh Governor on Saturday, 28 November, promulgated the controversial UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020, that ostensibly deals with ‘unlawful conversions’ to tackle what several states have called ‘love jihad’.

The ordinance had proposed for a jail term of 1-5 years with a Rs 15,000 penalty for forceful religious conversion. For conversions of minors & women of SC/SC community, there will be jail term of 3-10 years with Rs 25,000 penalty.