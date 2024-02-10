Chhattisgarh: Rs 1.47 Lakh Crore Budget Presented In State Assembly

Chhattisgarh Finance Minister OP Choudhary and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai
(Photo: X/@ChhattisgarhCMO)
Chhattisgarh Finance Minister OP Choudhary presented the 2024–25 Budget of Rs 1,47,446 crore, the first of the newly-formed government, as "Amritkaalkeneev ka Budget" in the state Assembly on Friday, 9 February.
The budget focuses on prosperity for Gareeb, Yuva, Anndata, and Naari (GYAN), stimulating infrastructural growth through increased capital expenditure, and promoting employment and livelihood for the state's youth, under "Modi ki Gaurantee" promises.
"Amritkaal: Chhattisgarh Vision @ 2047" aims to make the central state a developed one in Amritkaal by November 2024, focusing on inclusive development and growth in all sectors. The first mid-term goal is to double the state's GSDP from Rs 5 lakh crores to Rs 10 lakh crores by 2028.
The State's Own Revenue is projected to rise by 22% without any new taxes or rate increases.
The capital expenditure for FY 2024–25 is estimated to be around Rs 22,300 crore, a 15% increase from the previous year's budget and 20% higher than the previous five years' average of 12%.
The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is projected to grow at 6.56% in current FY 2023–24, slightly below the national GDP growth rate of 7.3%, despite constant price increases.
The education sector received a budget allocation of 15.95%, followed by agriculture and allied services at 14.05%, the rural sector at 12.06%, the infrastructure sector at 11%, and the health sector at 6.92%.
The government has allocated Rs 266 crore to enhance administrative work and promote transparency across all administrative departments, focusing on digitally advanced technologies and IT-enabled services.
The Bastar and Sarguja areas are set to develop eco-tourism and natural therapy centers. A climate action plan is being prepared to reduce carbon emissions, encourage solar rooftops, and prioritise sports facilities and infrastructure.