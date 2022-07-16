Kerala HC Allows 15-yr-old Rape Survivor to Terminate 24-Week Pregnancy

A 15-year-old girl, victim of child abuse and 24 weeks pregnant, has been allowed to terminate her pregnancy by the Kerala High Court.

Although the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 only allows pregnancy termination within 24 weeks, the court said that it is going to allow the request of the victim to terminate the pregnancy by exercising discretion under Article 226 (empowers High Court to issue to anyone directions, orders or writs).

“Having given careful thought to the vexing question, I deem it appropriate to lean in favour of the minor girl, rather than sticking to the strict letter of law,” said Justice VG Arun, who heard the plea.