Will Congress' Promise to Get Justice for Zubeen in 100 Days Bring it Success?

Through his song, Zubeen Garg had once said, “Politics Nokoriba Bandhu” (Don’t do politics, my friend). However, if not in life, in his death the singer, Assam's beloved, has definitely entered politics this year, with "Justice for Zubeen" becoming a political battle cry in the poll-bound state.

The ongoing eponymous social media movement and flurry of recent posts by common people seeking justice for their beloved musician indicate that the issue remains an emotional point for voters, and could indeed have an impact on the election. Online campaigners and Zubeen fan groups have been urging the public not to forget the demand for justice amid the high-voltage election campaigns.