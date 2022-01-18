Cops File Molestation Case in JNU Incident, Unions Claim 'Attempt to Rape'

Students said that there was an attempt to rape within the campus premises on the night of 17 January.
(The Quint)
At 11:45 pm on Monday, 17 January, a PhD student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was molested within the campus, on the road near the VC Gate, said the police. Student unions, meanwhile, said that it was an 'attempt to rape'.
The deputy commissioner of police (DCP) and station house officer (SHO) reached the spot soon after, and the police filed a complaint for molestation.
DCP Southwest Delhi Gaurav Sharma said that a call was received at 12:45 am at the Vasant Kunj Police Station. He said that the student, who is pursuing her PhD in JNU, was taking a stroll inside the campus.
“When she was walking on East Gate Road of the university, one boy came on a bike from inside campus and tried to molest her,” said the DCP. He added that after the woman screamed, he got on his bike and went back within the campus, he said, adding:
The JNU Students Union will be gathering within the campus at 5 pm on Tuesday, demanding that the culprit be arrested. The JNUSU said that it was an ‘attempt to rape’.
Madhurima Kundu, Secretary AISA JNU, said, “The student was dragged into a corner and her clothes were torn. It was an attempt to rape but the police have only registered a molestation complaint.”
She added that such cases have increased since the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment was dismantled three years ago. Referring to a controversial statement by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), she said, “The ICC is likely to blame the victim and ask us not to walk at night.”
Earlier in December, the ICC had come under fire after it said in a circular that girls should know how to draw a line between them and their male friends in a bid to avoid harassment. The statement was later withdrawn.
