Cops File Molestation Case in JNU Incident, Unions Claim 'Attempt to Rape'

Madhurima Kundu, Secretary AISA JNU, said, “The student was dragged into a corner and her clothes were torn. It was an attempt to rape but the police have only registered a molestation complaint.”

She added that such cases have increased since the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment was dismantled three years ago. Referring to a controversial statement by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), she said, “The ICC is likely to blame the victim and ask us not to walk at night.”

Earlier in December, the ICC had come under fire after it said in a circular that girls should know how to draw a line between them and their male friends in a bid to avoid harassment. The statement was later withdrawn.