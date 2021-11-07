Jinnah Row: Akhilesh Tells Detractors to ‘Read Books’; Indian or Pak, Asks BJP

File photo of Akhilesh Yadav.
Akhilesh Yadav made a controversial remark while addressing a rally in Hardoi on Sunday, 7 November. The Samajwadi Party chief said:
Offended by his statements, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that these remarks were "shameful and condemnable."
At an event in Lucknow on Saturday, Yadav, when asked to comment on the controversy he had sparked, replied, "Why should I say the context? I would say read the books again."
This statement has further drawn some sharp reactions. UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, said in a tweet:
Singh had said that glorifying Jinnah will prove costly to the Samajwadi Party chief, as the country still considers Jinnah a "villain," according to NDTV.
Yogi's ministerial colleague Anand Swaroop Shukla told reporters in Ballia:
Samajwadi Party's Ballia district unit chief, Raj Mangal Yadav, said there will be protests against the minister and he will not be allowed to enter the district if the administration doesn't take action against him.
