Jindal Group's Savitri Jindal is Now Asia's Richest Woman, Worth $11.3 Billion

Jindal Group's Savitri Jindal is Asia's Richest Woman, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
(Photo: Savitri Jindal/File Image)
Savitri Jindal is the richest woman in Asia with a net worth of $11.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Jindal, 72, is India's richest woman and the 10th richest person in the country.
Chinese tycoon Fan Hongwei, whose wealth derives from chemical-fiber company Hengli Petrochemical Co, also has a net worth of $11.3 billion, and slipped below Jindal.
The company is the third-largest producer of steel in India and also operates in cement, energy and infrastructure.
Jindal's net worth fell to $3.2 billion in April 2020 during COVID-19, then reached as high as $15.6 billion in April 2022 during the Ukraine-Russia war.
However, Yang Huiyan, who held the title of Asia's richest woman, slipped to third, as China's property crisis hammers the nation's developers, including her Country Garden Holdings Co. She owns about 60 percent of the company, and a 43 percent stake in its management-services unit.
Yang had inherited her father's stake in 2005 and in January she had a total valuation of $23.7 billion, the index read. Yang has been Asia's richest woman in the last five years.