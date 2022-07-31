Jindal Group's Savitri Jindal is Now Asia's Richest Woman, Worth $11.3 Billion

Savitri Jindal is the richest woman in Asia with a net worth of $11.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Jindal, 72, is India's richest woman and the 10th richest person in the country.

Chinese tycoon Fan Hongwei, whose wealth derives from chemical-fiber company Hengli Petrochemical Co, also has a net worth of $11.3 billion, and slipped below Jindal.