Zomato to Now Allow Users to Order Food From Anywhere: How Will This Work?

Food delivery company Zomato has launched a service called 'Intercity Legends' that will let users order dishes and delicacies from famous outlets and restaurants in other cities.
For now, service is limited to South Delhi and Gurugram. People living in these areas will be able to enjoy rosogollas from Kolkata, biryani from Hyderabad, and kebabs prepared in Lucknow.
Here's all you need to know about 'Intercity Legends'.
How do you order?
Zomato users in South Delhi and Gurugram can access the ‘Intercity Legends’ tab on the newest version of the app and order famous dishes from select restaurants in other cities. The food will reach you the very next day, Zomato says.
Where can you order from?
In a blog post, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal wrote that the new service will let customers “order and relish legendary dishes like baked rosogollas from Kolkata, biryani from Hyderabad, Mysore Pak from Bengaluru, kebabs from Lucknow, butter chicken from Old Delhi, or pyaaz kachori from Jaipur.”
Currently, the list of cities to order from includes Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Bangalore, Mathura, Chennai, Agra and Bhubaneswar. Choice is limited; users will only be able to order certain iconic dishes from a few select restaurants in these cities. Quantities are also mentioned next to some dishes.
How will the food reach you?
The food will travel to your city via air to ensure one-day delivery.
"All types of dishes have undergone lab testing to ensure that the aroma, texture, and taste remain of high quality," Goyal wrote in his blog post.
"Food is freshly prepared by the restaurant and packed in reusable and tamper-proof containers to keep it safe during air transit. State-of-the-art mobile refrigeration technology preserves the food without the need to freeze it or add any kind of preservatives," he added.
Once you receive the food, you can just microwave, air-fry, or pan-fry it.
Does Zomato plan to expand 'Intercity Legends' to other cities?
In a blog post, Goyal indicated that it has plans of expanding the service to more areas.
"A jewel hides in every nook and corner of India. With over a 100 airports and a rich spread of the most iconic dishes that India has to offer, the sky is the limit to how big Intercity Legends can become," it said.
