Massive Fire at Market in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, 13 Fire Tenders at Spot

A massive fire broke out at Lajpat Rai Market in Delhi's Chandni Chowk on Thursday, 6 January.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
A massive fire broke out at Lajpat Rai Market in Delhi's Chandni Chowk on Thursday, 6 January. A call was received about the fire at 4:43 am and the fire was stopped at 8:39 am, Delhi Fire Chief Atul Garg said.
Thirteen fire tenders, meaning 80 firefighters, have been rushed to the site to fight the fire.
No casualties have been reported in the fire so far, but it left a large number of small makeshift shops gutted.
Visuals from the spot show lines of shops gutted by the fire and people trying to control the flames.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)