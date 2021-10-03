Yogi Government To Withdraw COVID Violation Cases in Uttar Pradesh

File image of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
(Photo: PTI)
The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to withdraw the COVID violation cases registered in the state. In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, 3 October, the state home ministry was instructed to dissolve the cases.
According to the data accessed by the UP government, a maximum of 18,185 cases were registered in Gorakhpur zone.
Uttar Pradesh was one of the worst-affected states in India during the second wave of the pandemic. Data from the Civil Registration System has showed that 24 districts in the state recorded 1,97,000 more deaths between July 2020 and March 2021 than in the corresponding period the previous year.
