Kangana Ranaut To Be Brand Ambassador of Uttar Pradesh Govt's New Scheme

Kangana Ranaut with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Kangana Ranaut has been announced as the brand ambassador of the Uttar Pradesh government's new 'One district-one product' scheme. The announcement came shortly after Ranaut met with UP's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence on Friday night.
The state government's Additional Chief Secretary, Information, MSME, Export Promotion, Khadi & Village Industry, Navneet Sehgal tweeted the news via social media - "Famous actress Kangana Ranaut met...Hon'ble Chief Minister of UP, who presented her with an ODOP product. Kangana ji will be our brand ambassador for ODOP."
The UP government's 'One district-one product' programme aims to create product-specific traditional industrial hubs across 75 districts of the state.
Ranaut, who has been permanently suspended from Twitter, posted about the meeting with the UP CM on her Instagram stories.
The actor called her meeting with Yogi Adityanath "memorable" and also wished him luck for the upcoming state elections. Ranaut also mentioned that the CM had gifted her a coin which was used at the Ram Janam Bhoomi pujan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 02 Oct 2021,10:52 AM IST