Earlier Only Those Who Used To Say ‘Abba Jaan’ Got Ration, Says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, 12 September, took a jibe at Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing it of favouring a minority community in the country.

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, there is no place for appeasement politics... Before 2017 was everyone able to get ration? Only those who used to say ‘Abba Jaan’ were digesting the ration,” Adityanath said at an event in the state’s Kushinagar district while launching several developmental projects, reported ANI.

‘Abba Jaan’ is a term used by the minority Muslim community to address fathers.

“The ration meant for Srinagar went to Nepal and Bangladesh back then. But if someone tries to take away ration from the poor now, he will definitely land in jail,” he further said, reported Hindustan Times.

“There have been no hunger deaths in last four-and-half years. People wearing hawai chappals and sons of farmers will travel by air,” he further said, according to The Times of India.