Yogendra Yadav: The Kargil Hero Who Held Tiger Hill on His Own

An army jawan, already blood-stained, facing an array of bullets atop Tiger Hills. He got hit by a bullet... a second one.. .and then another one, fell to the ground, rose up, took down enemies across the border. He took 15 bullets on his body, but kept fighting.
As much as it may sound like a Bollywood script, this is the tale of Paramveer Chakra awardee Yogendra Singh Yadav who captured Tiger Hill all by himself.
At the age of 19, Yadav had to prepare for war right after training. Upon becoming a part of the 18 Grenades, Yadav was assigned on the Tiger Hill, which had already been captured by the enemy forces.
Yadav said that following the attack, it would have been foolhardy to advance on the same path and hence the Commanding Officer decided to reach Tiger Hill by scaling a steep cliff.
"Once we reached Tiger Hill, we demolished the first enemy bunker but were left with just seven jawans by then as we faced heavy firing once again," Yadav said.
"We stayed low then in order to keep our location discreet and soon the firing stopped," he further narrated.
The Pakistani soldier who managed to survive went on to inform other troops about the location and the strength of Yadav's platoon following which the Pakistani army forged another attack.
Yadav recounts, "Amid heavy firing, a part of my nose blew off after being hit by a mortar. I started bleeding profusely and went unconscious for a while. Just about then, one of my platoon members told me that nobody else was alive. I asked him for first aid and as soon as he extended his hands, I saw him getting slayed by a bullet. I tried to compose myself but soon got hit by a bullet on my shoulder.”
Yadav said that as the Pakistani soldiers approached him, he pretended to be dead even as they were shooting at the killed.
As Yadav regained consciousness after a while, he saw some Pakistani soldiers were still there.
He then found a grenade close by which he hurled at the Pakistani soldiers which killed all three of them.
"As I started firing from different rifles, the Pakistan army thought that our reinforcement had arrived and they did not advance any further. This gave our platoon time to arrive at my position," he said.
By now Yadav could not walk anymore and so, he dragged himself down the slope through a fissure.
"I realised that I had reached Pakistan's side," Yadav said, but by then Indian troops had arrived who took him to the base hospital and unfurled the tricolour on Tiger Hill.
