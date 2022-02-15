Yati Narsinghanand Granted Bail In a Case of Hate Speech Against Women

Yati Narsinghanand
(Photo: Twitter)
A Uttarakhand Court on Tuesday, 15 February, granted bail to Hindu religious leader Yati Narsinghanand for his alleged derogatory and offensive comments against women.
The priest, who was also at the helm of the controversial 'Dharam Sansad' in Haridwar, was denied bail by a CJM court on 19 January.
It has been alleged that the Hindu priest made derogatory and indecent comments directed at Muslim women on social media. Subsequently, a case under Sections 295A (deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 509 (Insulting modesty of women) of the IPC was registered against him.
Narsinghanand, a priest of the Dasna Temple in Ghaziabad, has been at the centre of many other controversies.
He is among the 10 others who have been named in the FIRs lodged against the Haridwar event where slogans were raised calling for violence against Muslims.
His misogynistic statements against female politicians, especially those from the BJP, went viral on social media and led to a strong backlash, even from BJP members like Kapil Mishra, who earlier used to collect money for Narsinghanand.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)