World Bank Cuts India’s FY 2022-23 Economic Growth Forecast to 7.5%

The World Bank Headquarters in Washington DC.
(Photo Courtesy: worldbank.org)
The World Bank, on Tuesday, 7 June, cut India's economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 7.5 percent as rising inflation, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical tensions continue to make recovery difficult.
This is the second time that the World Bank has revised its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast for India in the current fiscal 2022-23 (April 2022 to March 2023).
In April, it had slashed the forecast from 8.7 percent to 8 percent and now it is projected at 7.5 percent.
(This story will be updated.)
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)