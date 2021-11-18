'Working on Cleaning Yamuna at War Footing': Kejriwal Announces 6-Point Plan

File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, 18 November, said that the state government will implement a six-point action plan to "completely change the face of the Yamuna river" by reducing its pollution levels.
The process of cleaning the river will be over by February 2025, he indicated. "The current state of the river is a result of 70 years of pollution, carrying all of Delhi’s waste. And this 70 years worth of pollution isn’t something that can be cleaned up in two days," Kejriwal said.
Recently, photos of toxic foam-enveloped Yamuna river had flooded social media. High levels of ammonia and increased phosphate content, due to industrial discharge, are responsible for polluting the river.
Arvind Kejriwal, detailing the various facets of the action plan to clean the Yamuna river, said on Thursday:
“Fourth – the slums or the Jhuggi-Jhopri Clusters of Delhi rely on Jan Suvidha or Public Convenience Complexes. At many places the drainage connections of these complexes have been wrongly connected to the stormwater drains instead of the sewer system... We will change this system,” he stated.
Further, the Delhi Government will undertake the process connecting each household in the city to the sewer network, and the service will be provided at nominal charges.
"And sixth — the entire sewer network of Delhi is being desilted and rehabilitated to ensure that it functions to the best of its capabilities,” said Kejriwal.
