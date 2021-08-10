'Won't Bow Before Hatred': Scribe Forced to Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' at Delhi Event

As several videos of incendiary slogans being purportedly raised at a Jantar Mantar event held on Sunday, 8 August, went viral on social media, the video of a young journalist resisting the communal mob's coercive attempts stood out.

Anmol Pritam, a reporter with National Dastak – a web-based news channel reporting on marginalised communities, was intimidated and assaulted by a group of men near Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

Pritam took to Twitter to share the video footage of the episode.

"An attempt was made to make me say 'Jai Shri Ram' by intimidating me. When I refused, I was also hit and pushed. You can see for yourself in the video," Pritam said in the tweet.