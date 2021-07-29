Won’t Accept Takeover by Use of Force in Afghanistan: EAM Jaishankar in RS

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Thursday, 29 July, said that there must be a negotiated political settlement in Afghanistan and there cannot be a takeover of the war-torn country by use of force, reported IANS.

The EAM was replying to questions of the members in the Rajya Sabha.

Replying to a supplementary question asked by Swapan Dasgupta on China talking to Taliban, Jaishankar said, "There cannot be a military solution, there cannot be a takeover by use of force in Afghanistan. We will work with international community to ensure that political negotiations for a settlement are pursued seriously and we would never accept an outcome which is decided by force."