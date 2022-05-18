Female Farmer From Odisha Gets a Fragrant Paddy Variety Registered in Her Name

Kadambini Behera has dedicated her life to working on fresh rice varieties in the district, which used to be a hobby since her childhood, she expressed, whilst uplifting women self-help groups.
(Photo: Instagram/Kadambini Behera, Altered by The Quint)
Kadambini Behera, who hails from Jagatsinghpur's Redhua village in Odisha, has created history by being the only woman in the region to have a rice variety registered in her name.
The fragrant paddy variety is found in both the fall harvest, kharif, and the winter cropping season of rabi, Behera told The New Indian Express (TNIE).
The woman farmer has dedicated her life to working on fresh rice varieties in the district which used to be a hobby since childhood, she expressed, whilst uplifting women self-help groups.
"Lall Basna Dhan is not only drought resistant and waterlogging tolerant but is also high-yielding. The grains are medium in length and the fruit duration of the plant is 125 to 130 days. It is a desi variety of rice, good in taste and fragrant. It is suitable for making rice pithas, kheer and mudhi," she explained.
The farmer has been active in the paddy field since 2002, focusing on the production of good quality of paddy seeds, as per TNIE.
Professionally, she has learnt about seed production and rice breeding from National Rice Research Institute (NRRI) and Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) scientists during her association with the Mahasangha.
With their help, she has been successful in producing the various scented paddy varieties. While Ketakijuha is certified by NRRI, Kudrat-3 is an indigenous kind, reported TNIE.
Behera hit a milestone when she was able to cross the Kudrat-3 with Ketakijuha, leading to the creation of a new rice panicle, which she then named as 'Lall Basna Dhan'.
The Plant Varieties Registry in Delhi, in March this year, exclusively registered the variety in her name. Behera has the right to cultivate, sell or export the paddy variety.
(With inputs from The New Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)