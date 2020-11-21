Video of Husband, Wife Working Out at Gym Given ‘Love Jihad’ Spin

A viral video showing a gym instructor and a woman during a workout session is being shared to falsely claim that the instructor, who is being identified as a Muslim, was inappropriately touching the lady to lure her. The claim further goes on to add that this is how ‘love jihad’ works. However, the video dates back to 2017 and is from Trinidad and Tobago. It shows gym trainers and husband-wife duo by the name of Imran and Reshma who belong to the same faith.

The video is being shared with the caption: “हिन्दू खुश है कि उसकी पत्नी, बेटी, बहू जिम जाती है । वहां पर शांति दूत कितनी बेहूदा हरकतें करके और उनके शरीर को स्पर्श करके उनको धीरे-धीरे # लव_जिहाद में डालते हैं l वैवाहिक जीवन में आग लगाकर के हिंदू परिवारों का सर्वनाश कर रहे हैं l सावधान हिंदू जागो” (Translated: ‘Hindu is happy that their wife, daughter, daughter-in-law go to the gym. Peacefuls behave inappropriately with them and touch their bodies, slowly luring them. They are damaging the married lives of Hindu families. Be careful Hindus, wake up’)

We divided the video into multiple keyframes using InVid and the results revealed the the video is as old as 2017. The video was uploaded in 2017 on several platforms including YouTube, Russian social media portal VK. Reverse search on TinEye also showed several websites uploading the video in 2017.

Fact-checking website Alt News had earlier debunked the video and a Twitter user had commented that the video was from Trinidad and Tobago, a dual-island Caribbean nation. The user further mentioned that it shows two professional trainers Imran and Reshma. We scanned through the Facebook page of Imran wherein he had uploaded several videos of workout sessions and found that the same video was shared in 2017.

Further, Imran told Alt News that the woman in the video is his wife and that they are from the same faith. Evidently, an old video from Trinidad and Tobago has been revived by social media users in India, giving it a false ‘love jihad’ angle.