Will work for PM's Vision: Mandaviya, Scindia, other Ministers take charge.

A day after the Union Cabinet reshuffle, several newly appointed ministers took charge of their assignments. These included Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Anurag Thakur, and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

While taking charge, Vaishnaw said, “Railway is a major part of PM Modi's vision. His vision for railways is to transform the lives of the people; that everyone – common man, farmers, the poor – gets the benefit of railways. I will work for that vision," news agency ANI reported.