Will Help Secure India’s Borders, Defend Sovereignty as US Ambassador: Garcetti

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, US President Joe Biden’s nominee for ambassador to New Delhi, said on Tuesday, 14 December, that he intends to double-down on Washington's efforts to strengthen India’s capacity to secure its borders.

“If confirmed, I intend to double-down on our efforts to strengthen India’s capacity to secure its borders, defend its sovereignty, and deter aggression – through information sharing, counterterrorism coordination," Garcetti was quoted as saying by news agency ANI while answering lawmakers during his confirmation hearing.