India Has Found a Military Partner in Russia, But Risks Upsetting US: Experts

As India and Russia renewed a framework for military-technical cooperation for the next 10 years on Monday, 6 December, experts opine that India, while it is taking the risk of offending the US due to the relation, has found an affordable military partner.

Nandan Unnikrishnan, an expert on India’s relations with Russia at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation, told The New York Times, “India doesn’t have the kind of kitty China has with all our developmental challenges... While American or Israeli equipment is state of the art, the money it requires is three times more.”

“There has been a lot of speculation about the nature of the India-Russia relationship and whether it is fraying because of Russia’s closeness with China and India’s with the US, but this visit puts all that to rest,” Unnikrishnan told Al Jazeera.