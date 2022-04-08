Management Student from Ghaziabad Shot Dead Outside Subway Station in Toronto

A 21-year-old student from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Toronto on Thursday afternoon, 8 April.
According to reports, Kartik Vasudev, who was studying management in Canada, was killed while he was coming out of the Sherbourne subway station around 5 pm local time during a robbery attempt.
“We are shocked and distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a shooting incident in Toronto yesterday. We are in touch with the family and will provide all possible assistance in early repatriation of mortal remains,” the Indian Consulate tweeted.
Kartik had left for Canada in January, his father said, according to Hindustan Times. He was also working at a restaurant.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times.)
