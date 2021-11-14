Making of a Right-Wing Troll: Why an IIT Grad Sent Rape Threat to Kohli's Baby

Ramnagesh Akubathini was timid when he answered a question on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The IIT graduate, who was arrested on Wednesday, 10 November, from Hyderabad for tweeting a rape threat targeting the nine-month-old daughter of India's cricket team captain Virat Kohli, meekly told the Mumbai police that he "knows nothing about the RSS".

Contrary to what is being alleged on social media, the Mumbai police has ascertained, as part of the investigation, that Akubathini was, "not affiliated to any political party or outfit", The Quint has learnt. However, Akubathini's tweet and subsequent arrest reveal what goes into the making of a young troll — a conducive Hindu right-wing online ecosystem that encourages impunity.

The accused has confessed to having tweeted the abusive post from his Twitter account, @criccrazygirl. Moreover, the Mumbai police, based on phone records, has found that Akubathini was suicidal before his arrest.

Here's a peek at Mumbai police's investigation into the case, so far.