Mahavir Narwal: A Reliable Friend, Ace Student and a Gentle Parent

His friend, neighbour and comrade, 61-year-old Surendra Malik, says he is one of the two witnesses who signed on documents to admit Mahavir to a private hospital on 3 May. Malik, who is also the state secretary of CPI-M, remembers the exact moment that the call was taken to hospitalise Mahavir.

"In the days leading up to hospitalisation Mahavir had COVID. He had to have paracetamol as he had a fever, but he did not. When I asked him why he skipped the medicine, he said that his mind was not working. I asked him again as I was not sure of what he meant. He again said that he does not remember if he had the medicine or not and that his mind was not working properly. This is when we insisted that he go to the hospital,” Malik said referring to the concerning COVID symptom of disorientation.

Malik said that Mahavir had tried to help himself through breathing exercises before the move to the hospital was made. But as his condition was getting precarious, and his oxygen levels were falling, everyone looked for oxygen cylinders.