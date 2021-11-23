Who Is Khurram Parvez, the ‘Human Rights Defender’ of J&K Arrested Under UAPA?

"He’s not a terrorist, he’s a Human Rights Defender," tweeted United Nations Special Rapporteur Mary Lawlor on Monday, 22 November, hours after eminent activist Khurram Parvez was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in Jammu and Kashmir.

Parvez, one of the most resounding voices of the Valley, has been a vocal critic of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, as well as of the prevailing regime in the Union territory in the past few decades.

He has has been booked under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for funding terror activities.