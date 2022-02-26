Arrested for Remarks Against Hijab Ban Judge, Who Is Chetan Kumar?

“Chetan would have become a professor after his PhD, acting was never part of the agenda,” says Megha, laughing while reminiscing how his family reacted to Chetan on reel. “His father wasn’t quite happy initially. He asked Chetan why he had taken up acting after getting into Yale. It was after they saw the movie that they began accepting him in this newfound role,” she adds.

This actor soon became the sought-after ‘chocolate boy’ in tinsel town. “We were dating then and I must confess I had my fair share of insecurities,” Megha admits.

The two met at a gathering in Delhi. “It was during the time when the Aam Aadmi Party was making its political debut in 2013. I wasn’t following politics so keenly then, but our ideologies matched,” she shares.