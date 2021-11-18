'Where is Param Bir Singh?' SC Demands Whereabouts Before Providing Protection

Since there is suspicion that Param Bir Singh may have left the country, a lookout notice has been issued.
(Photo: PTI)
The Supreme Court on Thursday, 18 November, asked absconding former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to disclose his whereabouts before agreeing to hear his plea for protection against arrest.
"Where is Param Bir Singh?" a Supreme Court bench asked when the petitions filed by him came before them, reported LiveLaw.
The bench asked his lawyer to first reveal the IPS officer's whereabouts, making it clear that no hearing will take place and no protection will be granted if its query about location is not answered.
The matter has now been posted for Monday, 22 November.
If Singh fails to appear before the court within 30 days, proceedings can be put into motion for attachment of his properties, another LiveLaw report said.
Singh has also been declared a ‘proclaimed offender’ in the extortion case.
On 20 October, the Maharashtra government had informed the Bombay High Court that the whereabouts of Singh were not known.
“In view of other developments, we are getting reports that he is not traceable. Therefore, we cannot give a statement in this matter,” Senior Advocate Darius Khambata, representing the state government had said.
Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had flagged reports that Singh had gone on leave from his post of DG Home Guards citing ill health on 5 May. Since there is suspicion that he may have left the country, a lookout notice was also issued.
