'When the Time Comes...': Harish Rawat Remains Cryptic About Tweets Against Cong

A day after his cryptic tweets suggesting that he was dissatisfied with the Congress top brass, Uttarakhand Congress leader Harish Rawat on Thursday, 23 December, said that he would speak further when the time comes.

"When the time comes, I will share everything with you. Who else will I speak to, if I don't speak to you? I will call you. For now, just have fun," Rawat told reporters on Thursday, reported NDTV.