'Gone Too Far, Done Enough': Harish Rawat Warns Cong, Hints at Leaving Politics

Harish Rawat. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: IANS/ Altered by The Quint)
In the background of upcoming Uttarakhand elections, former Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat took to Twitter to hint at a growing dissatisfaction with the top Congress leadership and a possible exit from politics.
Indicating that he has "had enough," the former Uttarakhand chief minister wrote in Hindi:
Saying that his "hands and feet are tied," he went on to suggest that he is discontent with his place in politics.
"Those whom I am supposed to follow, their people have tied my hands and feet. I have been getting the feeling that Harish Rawat, it's gone too far, you have done enough, it is time to rest," the leader wrote.
The leader expressed that he hopes the new year will show him the way.
In October, Rawat had said that he wanted to focus on plans for Uttarakhand Assembly elections and had requested the party to relieve him from the post of the Punjab Congress in-charge.
"I have made up my mind that I will request the party leadership to allow me to dedicate myself completely to Uttarakhand. Therefore, the party should relieve me of my responsibilities in Punjab," the leader had said.
