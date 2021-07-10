DGP Calls WFH 'Work From Himachal' as Tourists Throng Hill Stations

Amid the soaring summer temperatures in the northern part of the country, crowds have made a run for the more comfortable climates of Manali, Shimla, Kufri and Dalhousie, among others.

In addition to the popular tourist destinations, travellers have also arrived in large numbers at the lesser-frequented stations such as Dharamkot, Malana and Bir.

"The state government has allowed places to open up for tourists and, therefore, many have been registered under the homestay plans. So, people from other parts of the country have made bookings for months at a time and are working from there," PTI reported DGP Kundu as saying.