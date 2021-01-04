Declare Netaji Birthday National Holiday, Says Mamata to Centre

The legendary freedom fighter would have turned 125 this year. On 4 January, Mamata Banerjee convened a meeting of a special committee, led by her to plan a year-long celebration for Netaji's 125th year, starting 23 January this year.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee which has names like Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, dancer Mamata Shankar, singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, state Finance Minister Amit Mitra and more.

"I personally feel we haven't done anything important for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after independence. I've written a letter to the Centre to declare 23 January, birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, as a national holiday. It is my demand," said the Chief Minister.

'"Desh Nayak Diwas' will be observed in the state on 23 January, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose," she further added.

The government has also planned a rally in memory of Netaji to be organised on 23 January.

"On 23 January, a rally will be taken out from Shyambazar to the Netaji Statue in Kolkata at 12:15 pm, along with the police band. A tableau will also be displayed on the theme based on Netaji's life on 26 January" , Mamata said.

She further suggested that people across the country blow a conch at 12:15pm on 23 January to pay tribute to Netaji.