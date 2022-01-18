Centre 'Rejects' Bengal Govt Proposal for Netaji Tableau for R-Day, Invites Row

Centre 'Rejects' WB Govt’s Proposal for Netaji Tableau for R-Day, Invites Row
(Photo: Debayan Dutta / The Quint)
As the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose draws near, the Centre and West Bengal government have been involved in a row over Netaji and the INA’s tableau for the 2022 Republic Day celebrations.
While the Centre has decided to start Republic Day celebrations from 23 January to coincide with Netaji’s birth anniversary, it has also verbally communicated to the West Bengal government that their proposal for a Netaji and INA themed tableau for the Republic Day parade has been rejected, according to reports.
Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose, in an exclusive conversation with The Quint, confirmed that he spoke to sources in the defense ministry, and learned that a tableau commemorating Netaji and the INA is being prepared for the parade.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a tweet, later confirmed that the Central Works Public Department's tableau includes Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
When talking to The Quint, Chandra Kumar Bose said that we should not indulge in “petty politics” over Bose.
He believes that the centre should have taken the Bengal government “into confidence” and worked on a “joint proposal for a large tableau”, “had there been no political colour to the proposal.”
Incidentally, Bose had written to PM Modi on the 14 of January for a Netaji tableau during the Republic Day celebrations.
Subhas Chandra Bose’s daughter Anita Bose Pfaff has slammed the controversy over the tableau saying that her father’s legacy has been “partly exploited” for political reasons.
While talking to PTI, she said:
She further added the last year there were grand celebrations during his birth anniversary, especially in Kolkata and that “it had something to do with election and election prospects in Bengal.”
The proposal submitted by the West Bengal government for Republic Day celebrations aimed to “commemorate” the contributions of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the INA along with portraits of notable personalities including Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda and Birsa Munda.
An official statement from the state’s information and cultural affairs department read those discussions were halted “after reaching the model stage.”
No letter has in writing has been given till the time of writing this article.
The rejection of the proposal has invited sharp criticism from the state government, and even saw WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee write a letter to PM Narendra Modi requesting him to reconsider his decision as such a move would cause “pain” to the people of Bengal.
Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, TMC’s Rajya Sabha Chief Whip accused the Centre of “undermining the heroic battle of INA led by Netaji.”
It wasn’t just the TMC who retaliated, but also BJP MP Tathagatha Roy, who too urged the PM to allow the West Bengal government’s tableau.
This is the fourth time in recent years that the West Bengal government’s proposal for a tableau has been rejected by the centre. In 2020, the state had proposed three ideas for the tableau, namely the state’s Kanyashree scheme, Save Green Stay Clean scheme and the Jol Dhoro Jol Bhoro scheme, all of which were rejected. The previous two rejections came in 2017 (Unity in harmony) and 2015 (Kanyashree) respectively.