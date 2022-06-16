West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee Revokes Suspension of 7 BJP MLAs

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Thursday revoked the suspension of seven BJP MLAs, including that of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, taking into consideration separate motions filed by two saffron camp legislators.

As the second half of the Assembly session began, the speaker asked BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul to read out the last two lines of the motion requesting withdrawal of the suspension order against Adhikari and four other MLAs – Manoj Tigga, Narahari Mahato, Shankar Ghosh, and Dipak Barman.