'Offered To Sort Out Visa Issue, but...': Dancer's Complaint Against WB Governor

"He went in his private car, without his security, to meet her at a hotel. She alleged that he sexually assaulted her [at the hotel]," a Kolkata Police official told The Quint on the condition of anonymity after a second case of sexual harassment surfaced against West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose last week.

The case pertains to a complaint filed in October last year by an Odissi danseuse from the state who accused the Governor of sexually harassing her at a hotel in Delhi in January 2023, according to a report submitted by the Kolkata Police to the West Bengal government on 10 May.