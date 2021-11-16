West Bengal Govt Passes Resolution Against Extension of BSF Jurisdiction

Image of Border Security Force (BSF) jawans used for representational purposes.
The West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, 16 November, passed a resolution against the Centre’s decision to extend the Border Security Force’s (BSF) jurisdiction in the state, news agency PTI reported.
The resolution was passed with 112 MLAs voting in favour and 63 opposing it.
This comes days after the Punjab Legislative Assembly on 11 November, unanimously passed a resolution discarding the Union government's notification expanding the jurisdiction of the BSF in the state, labelling it an 'insult' to the state authorities.
The Home Ministry notification had increased the jurisdiction of the BSF to a 50km belt running parallel to the national border in these states, where it guards the international border, instead of the previous 15 km jurisdiction.
West Bengal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee, while moving the resolution in the House, said, “We demand that this decision be withdrawn immediately as enhancing the area of jurisdiction of the BSF is a direct attack on the country’s federal structure”, PTI reported.
Meanwhile, chaos erupted during the discussion when Congress MLA Udayan Guha made the statement: “A child living in a border area can never be patriotic if he witnesses his mother being inappropriately touched under the garb of body search by the BSF,” according to PTI.
Though Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs demanded that the remark be expunged from the Assembly’s proceedings, Speaker Biman Banerjee did not expunge Guha’s comment.
(With inputs from PTI.)
