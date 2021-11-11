'Insult to State Forces': Punjab Assembly Passes Resolution Rejecting BSF Order

Image of Border Security Force (BSF) jawans used for representation purpsose.
The Punjab Legislative Assembly on Thursday, 11 November, unanimously passed a resolution discarding the Union Government's notification expanding the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force in the state, labelling it an 'insult' to the state authorities, news agency PTI reported.
Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had earlier moved the resolution in the Vidhan Sabha.
The order stated:
It was passed amid the absence of the only two Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs.
Randhawa resolution also decried the Centre's decision on the grounds that it was made without the consultation of state partners, calling it an "attack on the federal structure", PTI reported.
On Thursday, Randhawa urged the Vidhan Sabha members to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)