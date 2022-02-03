Army Chief talks about China-Pak security threat
(Photo: The Quint)
"We are witnessing trailers of future conflicts," Army Chief General MM Naravane, said on Thursday, 3 February, according to PTI.
He further added that India's "adversaries will continue with efforts to achieve their strategic aims".
Addressing an online seminar, Naravane stated that India was facing "unique, substantial and multi-domain" security challenges.
"It is for us now to visualise the battlefield contours of tomorrow based on these trailers. If you look around, you will realise the reality of today," he continued.
The army chief added that developments on the northern borders of the country have underscored adequately the need for capable and prepared forces that are supported by modern technology.
He hinted at China, saying that "some nations" are challenging the rules-based order and globally accepted norms. These challenges have manifested in forms of aggression and "opportunistic actions" to alter the "status quo".
According to PTI, General Naravane also talked about the developments in Afghanistan that have surfaced "the use of proxies and non-state actors to decisive effect".
"These actors thrive on local conditions, innovatively exploit low-cost options to devastating impact and create conditions that limit the full use of sophisticated capabilities which are available to state," he explained.
The army chief added that the integration process of the three services of the army, navy and airforce, through theaterisation, is moving smoothly and timely and that the army is fully committed to achieving this transformation.
The Indian Army is focussing on restructuring, reorienting and re-balancing its forces and is "a work in progress".
(With inputs from PTI.)
