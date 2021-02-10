Watch: Workers Purportedly Swept Away During Uttarakhand Floods

As search and rescue operations continued on Wednesday, 10 February after flash floods in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district wreaked havoc in the region, a video has gone viral on social media showing a group of workers from above a dam getting swept away by the uncontrollable and unprecedented force of the swollen river.
The 28-second-clip being shared on Twitter shows the workers struggling to look for a safe place as the water gushes before sweeping them away.
The search and rescue operations are on, as the death toll now stands at 32, while 206 people are still reported to be missing.
Meanwhile, 25-35 people remain trapped inside the Tapovan tunnel, as the heavy amount of debris and water accumulated inside has made the rescue operation challenging.
A joint team of ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, and other agencies entered the Tapovan tunnel on Wednesday, 10 February morning. While the tunnel is still approachable up to about 120 metres, more slush and water coming from inside the tunnel is making the way ahead difficult, the ITPB said.
