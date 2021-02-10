Watch: Workers Purportedly Swept Away During Uttarakhand Floods

As search and rescue operations continued on Wednesday, 10 February after flash floods in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district wreaked havoc in the region, a video has gone viral on social media showing a group of workers from above a dam getting swept away by the uncontrollable and unprecedented force of the swollen river.

The 28-second-clip being shared on Twitter shows the workers struggling to look for a safe place as the water gushes before sweeping them away.