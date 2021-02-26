Watch Out, Says Threatening Letter Found in Car Near Ambani’s Home

After a green Scorpio, parked close to Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai, Antilia, triggered a bomb scare on the evening of Thursday, 25 February, Mumbai Police PRO informed that a threatening letter addressed to Mukesh and Nita Ambani was retrieved from the vehicle.
Further, the note also conveyed a fatal threat to the family of the Mumbai-based industrialist, claiming that they should ‘watch out’.
Twenty sticks of explosive gelatin were found in the car, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted on Thursday. However, Mumbai Police had said that the gelatin was not an assembled explosive device, and was commercial-grade.
As per DCP S Chaitanya, the stationary scorpio, parked on Carmichael Road, got noticed around 3 pm on Thursday.
An offence has been reportedly registered in this regard at Gamdevi Police Station under Sections 286, 465, 473, 506(2),120(B) of IPC and Section 4 of Explosive Substances Act 1908.
Along with the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad is also looking into the matter.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined