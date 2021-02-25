Abandoned Car Near Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai Home Triggers Bomb Scare

The bomb disposal squad of the Mumbai police has towed away an abandoned green colour Scorpio car that was parked close to Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia, triggering a bomb scare on Thursday, 25 January evening.
The suspicious vehicle was found on Carmichael Road on Thursday, PRO Mumbai Police told ANI that, “Gamdevi Police Station Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad team and other Police teams reached the spot, examined the vehicle, and found some explosive material, Gelatin, inside. It's not an assembled explosive device.”
"We are investigating the matter. Suspect car is being examined. Let's wait for the investigation," Shambhuraj Desai, MOS Home, said to The Deccan Herald.
“A car carrying gelatin has been found near Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai today. Mumbai Police Crime Branch is investigating the whole matter,” Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told the media on Thursday evening.
The police were alerted after Ambani’s security personnel notified them on it. Over a hundred police personnel reached the spot with the bomb detection and disposal squad, dog squad, and quick response team (QRT) commandos.
(This is a developing story, it will be updated as more details emerge).
Published: 25 Feb 2021,08:38 PM IST