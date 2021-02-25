Abandoned Car Near Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai Home Triggers Bomb Scare

The suspicious vehicle was found on Carmichael Road on Thursday, PRO Mumbai Police told ANI that, “Gamdevi Police Station Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad team and other Police teams reached the spot, examined the vehicle, and found some explosive material, Gelatin, inside. It's not an assembled explosive device.”

"We are investigating the matter. Suspect car is being examined. Let's wait for the investigation," Shambhuraj Desai, MOS Home, said to The Deccan Herald.