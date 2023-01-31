Waris' Postmortem Report Cites Internal Injury and Bleeding: Haryana Police

As protests in Nuh demanding an inquiry into 21-year-old Waris Khan’s death continue to mount, the Haryana police says the post-mortem report confirms he died of “internal bleeding” and “blunt force injury.”



Speaking to The Quint, the investigating officer in the case Balbir Bhardwaj, said that the report cites internal bleeding as the cause of death. “We have the post-mortem report, and it says that he was a victim of a blunt force injury, had internal bleeding and his liver was also hurt. Prima Facie it looks like this could be a result of protrusions in the car that hurt him during the accident,” Bhardwaj, the incharge of the Khori Kalan police station said.

However, he added that the final conclusion will be based on a doctor’s opinion. “We have sent the report to a doctor for their opinion on cause of death. Things will get clear only then,” he said. “We cannot comment on whether this confirms he died of the accident or due to something else until the doctor gives an opinion.”

The report has been sent to the forensic laboratory in Madhuban, where it will be further assessed.