Kin of Dead Haryana Man Allege Assault by Gau Rakshaks, Police Say Car Accident

"Waris had been called by someone to come and fix their vehicle. That's where he was headed when men from the Bajrang Dal chased their car and hit it from behind. They then shoved them all in their car and beat them up," alleges Imran.

The family says that when they woke up the next morning they were informed by villagers of the live video that was posted around 5:30 am. After spending hours looking for Waris, they were told that he has been admitted in the government medical college in Nalhar.

"But by the time we reached there, we were told that Waris has passed away," he says.

Imran says that Nafis, one of the three men in the car who is currently admitted in the hospital, told Waris' family that the Bajrang Dal men beat up the three of them.