Just Wanted Madam To Say Sorry: Bhopal's Fruit Vendor Whose Cart Was Overturned

(Photo: The Quint/Kamran Akhter)
In a viral video from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, a woman was caught throwing papayas off a fruit cart. She purportedly lost her cool after the cart, which belonged to Ashraf Khan – a fruit vendor for six years and father of two – touched her car, and left a minor scratch.
“The incident happened on 3 January. I was going with my cart and her car was parked near her house. My cart touched her car and there was a minor scratch on her car. I told her that there is a minor scratch, and I will pay for the damages. But she started throwing papayas off the cart,” Ashraf tells The Quint.
“She also threatened me, to which I told her to call the police,” he adds.
For Ashraf, selling fruits is his only source of income.
“I earn nearly 10,000 per month. Though I have been selling fruits for the past five-six years, I became totally dependent on this for income after the lockdown,” Ashraf says.
Ashraf's friend Naeem Khan, who is also a fruit vendor, was present at the site of the incident. He says,
According to the police, both parties resolved the issue outside the police station on their own, and Ashraf was paid for the damages.
“The event happened on 3 January and the vendor called the police. The police came and both parties were called to the station where they both had a discussion and decided to not take any legal action. Ashraf was paid for the damages by her husband,” Ajay Nair, in-charge at Piplani police station, Bhopal, said.
Ashraf says losses and damages aside, he expected an apology from the woman for the way she treated him.
