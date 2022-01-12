Bhopal: Angry Woman Throws Vendor's Fruits on Road After Cart Hits Her Car

The woman is seen throwing the vendor's fruits on the ground even as the seller pleads before her to stop.
A video from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal has taken the internet by storm. In the viral video, an angry woman can be seen throwing papayas on the road from a fruit seller's cart.
The woman is seen arguing with the seller and throwing the papayas on the ground even as the fruit seller pleads before her to stop.
The incident, reported from Bhopal's Ayodhya Nagar, is five days old, but the video has gone viral on social media.
The incident occurred after the woman had taken her car out of the parking lot and parked it on the road. The fruit seller's cart passed by, gently touching the woman's car.
The woman lost her cool when she saw the scratch on her vehicle.
She first shouted at the seller and then began throwing papayas from the cart of the seller.
“Madam, don’t do this. I am poor,” the vendor is heard saying in Hindi in the video. He even said that he would pay for the damage done. However, the woman did not stop.
The woman in the video has been reportedly identified as Chitralekha Tripathi, a professor at a private university.
Avinash Lavania, Bhopal’s collector, took note of the viral video.
“The officials are directed to identify the woman and fruit vendor so that appropriate action can be ensured,” Lavania tweeted.
In the video, some passers-by can be seen asking the woman why she is not wearing a mask, to which she argues that she had just come down from her building. She also shows the scratch on her car, insisting that it was the fruit vendor's fault.
(With inputs from NDTV)
