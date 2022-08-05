Vistara's Mumbai-Bound Flight Returns to Varanasi, Grounded After Bird Hit

A Vistara flight heading to Mumbai returned to Varanasi after it suffered a bird hit on Friday, 4 August, the airline said.

This is the second such incident reported in the country in two days.

A Go First plane heading to Chandigarh returned to Ahmedabad on Thursday morning as it got hit by a bird shortly after take-off.

Sources said Vistara's UK622 flight was heading to Mumbai on Friday when it got hit by a bird, which damaged its radome.