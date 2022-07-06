Vistara Engine on Flight From Bangkok to Delhi Fails Upon Landing, Towed to Bay

Post landing, one engine of the Vistara flight UK122 failed and had to be shut down. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@airvistara)
A Vistara flight, which was flying from Bangkok to Delhi on Tuesday, 5 July, saw the failure of an engine upon landing at Delhi Airport, leaving it to taxi on just one engine, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday, 6 July.
Vistara said one of the engines had developed a "minor" electrical malfunction after the aircraft landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday.
"After landing in Delhi, while taxing to the parking bay, our flight had a minor electrical malfunction on 5 July. Keeping passenger safety and comfort in mind the crew elected to tow the aircraft to the bay," a Vistara spokesperson said, according to ANI.
Consequently, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) was informed and the aircraft had to be towed to the parking bay.
The matter has been reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), ANI further reported.
Elaborating on the incident, DGCA officials said that after vacating the runway, engine number 2 of the aircraft was shut down as pilots wanted to carry out single-engine taxiing using engine number 1.
However, as engine number 1 failed at the end of the taxiway, a tow truck was brought to take the aircraft to the parking bay, they said.
All passengers safely disembarked from the plane, the officials added.
The Vistara incident happened on the same day as when a SpiceJet freighter aircraft, which was heading to Chongqing in China, returned to Kolkata as the pilots realised after take-off that the aircraft's weather radar was not working.
On Tuesday itself, the airline's Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi due to a malfunctioning fuel indicator and its Kandla-Mumbai flight had to carry out a priority landing in Mumbai after cracks developed on its windshield mid-air.
Reacting to the SpiceJet-related incidents, aviation regulator DGCA issued a show-cause notice to the airline on Wednesday.
SpiceJet has failed to "establish safe, efficient and reliable air services" under the terms of Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, the notice issued by the DGCA stated.
The notice came after eight technical malfunction incidents involving the airline's planes occurred in the last 18 days.
(With inputs from ANI.)