Virus is Still Among Us, Can Mutate Further: Warns PM Modi 

Urging people to remain cautious, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 18 June, launched six short-term programmes to train one lakh frontline workers in two months to help fight the COVID pandemic.
He stressed that the “virus is still among us and has the possibility to mutate further.”
The six programmes – called 'Customized Crash Course' – are special schemes under the ‘Skill India’ initiative and are a part of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0. A financial outlay of Rs 276 crore has been allocated for the programme.
According to the Centre, frontline workers will be trained for six roles – home care support, basic care support, advanced care support, emergency care support, sample collection support, and medical equipment support.
The Centre on 8 June announced that it will provide free COVID vaccines to all above 18 years of age from 21 June and take back control of inoculations from states, reversing its policy change enforced on 1 May.
India on Thursday, 17 June, reported 67,208 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,97,00,313. The death toll increased by 2,330 to 3,81,903.
